The St. Ambrose University Office of Student Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion will celebrate the accomplishments of the Spring 2022 graduates of cultural and ethnic backgrounds at this year’s Cultural Stole Donning Ceremony.

The ceremony will be 3 p.m. Sunday at the Rogalski Center Ballroom, St. Ambrose University, Davenport. It will recognize the accomplishments of graduates who identify as either Asian, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latinx, Indigenous/Native American, or Pacific Islander.