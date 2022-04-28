A “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event will be 3 p.m. Friday on the Rogalski Center patio at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.

St. Ambrose University will shine a spotlight on sexualized violence against women through the return of the “Walk A Mile in Her Shoes” march on Friday. The one-mile course winds around the SAU campus and will be traversed in high heels or women’s dress shoes and boots by all participants.

The event is led by the student-led Sexual Assault Awareness Team (SAAT) that promoted prevention, intervention, and awareness during April’s National Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The event is aimed at men in the campus community but anyone is welcome to participate.

The event will happen rain or shine.