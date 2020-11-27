University student faces charges after drugs found in dorm

A Des Plaines man, released on bond, faces felony charges after police found drugs in his dormitory room.

Jigesh Patel, 21, faces two charges of possession with intent to deliver and two charges of having no drug-tax stamp, all felonies.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to St. Ambrose University, Davenport, for a vice complaint.

Patel is the sole occupant of his dormitory room where campus staff and security, during a routine inspection, found in his dresser drawers:

Large glass jars and resealable bags with 247.15 grams of marijuana

A large resealable bag with 108.8 grams of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms

90 individually packaged capsules of oil, each labeled to contain 88-90.4% THC and 2-3% CBD

A digital scale with marijuana crumbs

A grinder containing marijuana crumbs

A roll of wax paper

Shipping boxes and other packaging material.

In the back pocket of his pants, he had $2,000 in cash: two $100 bills, two $50 bills and 85 $20 bills.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, he admitted everything was his.

“All of these items were possessed on the property of a college campus, which is a restricted zone for possession and distribution of controlled substance,” the affidavit says.

Patel is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Dec. 4.