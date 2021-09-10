Unknown amount of cash stolen from Davenport Ascentra branch Thursday

Davenport police said Friday that an unknown subject obtained an undisclosed amount of cash in a Thursday afternoon robbery of Ascentra Credit Union, 1800 Brady St., Davenport.

On Thursday, Sept. 9 at approximately 2:39 p.m., Davenport police responded to the Ascentra branch in reference to the report of a bank robbery. Preliminary information indicates that a subject entered the business, demanded money from a teller while indicating the subject was armed, police said Friday. The subject fled the business after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash.

This remains an active investigation and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.