Unknown powdery substance found outside Rock Island office building

UPDATE: Rock Island Fire Department confirms with Local 4 News that the substance was crushed butterscotch candy that was intended to look like drugs.

An unknown powdery substance was found in a parking lot near 6th Avenue and 42nd Street outside the LRC Office Plaza in Rock Island. The office building is currently occupied by multiple state agencies.

Someone found the substance in the parking lot, brought it inside, and police were called. When Rock Island Police arrived on scene they evacuated the building.

The Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department Hazmat Team went inside the building to determine what the substance was. It’s unknown at this time what they may have found or if it is considered to be dangerous.

This is a developing story. Any new information learned by Local 4 News will be updated here.