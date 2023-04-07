As National Public Radio is in cost-cutting mode, the Quad Cities NPR station — WVIK 90.3 FM — is growing.

The public radio station based at Rock Island’s Augustana College will double its ear-print come May 1, splitting its services into a new 24/7 all-music (mainly classical) station at 98.3 FM, and converting its 90.3 frequency to 24/7 news and talk.

NPR’s chief executive recently announced the network would lay off roughly 10% of its current workforce – at least 100 people – and eliminate most vacant positions. CEO John Lansing cited the erosion of advertising dollars, particularly for NPR podcasts, and the tough financial outlook for the media industry more generally.

“When we say we are eliminating filled positions, we are talking about our colleagues – people whose skills, spirit and talents help make NPR what it is today,” Lansing wrote in a memo to staff. “This will be a major loss.”

The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April 15, 2013, in Washington. Twitter has labeled NPR as “state-affiliated media” on the social media site Wednesday, April 5, 2023, a move some worried could undermine public confidence in the news organization. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

On an annual budget of roughly $300 million, Lansing says, revenues are likely to fall short by close to $30 million, although that gap could reach $32 million.

“We’re not seeing signs of a recovery in the advertising market,” Lansing said in an interview. “Nothing is nailed down yet except the principles and what we know we have to reach.”

“The stuff at NPR really does not affect us,” WVIK CEO Jared Johnson said Friday. “I think if our revenue streams are set up the way theirs were, we might be in a similar spot but they’re not.”

“They get some listener support, some people support them directly. But really, even if you click the donate button on the NPR website, it’ll take you to the local member station,” Johnson said. “They are funded by us, and by national ad revenue – which is a very big part of their budget. This is where I think they’re probably getting hit where we’re not.”

Corporate support and sponsors is a much larger portion of the NPR budget, compared to WVIK’s, Johnson said.

Local budget breakdown

Of WVIK’s $1-million annual budget (the fiscal year starts July 1), about 10% comes from federal or state grants (like the Corporation for Public Broadcasting); 65% from individual private donors; 15-20% from corporate support, and the rest from local foundations.

Jared Johnson is the CEO and general manager of WVIK at Augustana College.

Though the public radio station is owned by and licensed to the private Augustana College, WVIK is entirely self-supported and doesn’t get direct financial support from the school, Johnson said.

“We are a department of the college and they support us in a million ways,” he said. “But what they don’t do is write us a check at the end of the year. It’s something we’re kind of proud of and I think in a lot of ways, I feel like a lot of stations like us feel like they’re on the cutting block at their respective universities.

“Quite often. I feel like that’s a conversation when I’m at conferences. I hear quite a bit and I think, because we’ve been kind of able to adhere to this kind of deal of our partnership, where we don’t cost them anything,” Johnson added. “We are the odd duck. So, I don’t know if we’re the only ones, but we are definitely not the norm.”

Even recovering from the pandemic, the station didn’t see individual donations drop off, including exceeding its $25,000 in the recent spring fund drive.

“A lot of our major donors kind of stepped up and gave a little bit additional and very few of our monthly donors dropped off,” Johnson said.

WVIK’s boss Jared Johnson, left, with former general manager Jay Pearce at the station Oct. 25, 2022 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“I’m so happy with what all the foundations here in the Quad Cities have done. They really stepped up and supported and kept places like us and especially the social services and stuff going in the Quad Cities,” he said. “In the corporate support, I mean, people’s businesses had a really hard time and they had to reprioritize their spending and some of that was shifting, but some of it was cutting.

“Thankfully it’s a relatively small portion and like most of it stayed so, we took a little hit in a little area,” Johnson said. “Where NPR is, that’s a whole different thing.”

NPR programming

NPR is not cutting any programming it provides to affiliates like WVIK, and the QC station doesn’t rely solely on NPR for national and syndicated programming, the CEO said.

“NPR is only one of our many vendors,” Johnson said, noting American Public Media, other local public radio stations, the BBC and Canadian Broadcasting System. “There are a lot of vendors kind of in the mix as far as how we fill our day; NPR is just one of them.”

WVIK’s studios are at 815 38th St., Rock Island, on the campus of Augustana College.

Part of the reason WVIK is expanding is to serve and draw more listeners, and gain more revenue as a result, he said. “We know that people will step up and support the service that they appreciate.”

The station doesn’t plan on adding staff initially, and expects to increase its budget 5-10% in the coming year, Johnson said.

Longtime news director (and popular on-air host) Herb Trix is planning to retire this June 1, and WVIK will fill that position. Trix worked for WHBF Radio before coming to WVIK in 1987. He also produces the weekly public affairs feature Midwest Week – covering the news behind the news by interviewing reporters about the stories they cover.

New morning music program

As part of the new WVIK Classical starting May 1, Marc Zyla will host a new morning drive show “AM” (Allegro Molto), 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Marc Zyla is WVIK’s director of community engagement and principal horn for the Quad City Symphony.

“You’ll get your news in a little bit of headlines, running the NPR headlines at the top of the hour; you’ll get bridges and traffic. but then classical music and he’s also planning little special segments,” Johnson said, noting music education pieces.

Zyla will feature venue operators on Fridays and talk about music and arts events coming up on the weekends.

“It’s still a classical music program. but with a lot more kind of morning drive, shorter pieces, little conversations, updates about what’s going on around town,” Johnson said.

Zyla joined WVIK in May 2022 as the Director of Community Engagement. Prior to that, he was Director of Education and Community Engagement with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra, where he continues to perform as Principal Horn. During the pandemic, Zyla launched “Because…”, a podcast based on a children’s book by Mo Willems in which he serves as the host and producer.

Popular WVIK music host Mindy Heusel will be featured on the new classical station 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.

One of the station studios will be used to host more live music and offer a community podcast recording studio, Johnson said.

“That’s a studio that people could borrow or rent, come and use the space, because it seems like every organization out there is trying to do a podcast these days,” he said. “If we could help facilitate that, we think it’d be great for us. It’d be another service that we could provide to the community.”

WVIK already offers a long list of local and national podcasts, which you can access on its website HERE.