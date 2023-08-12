On Friday, a building at 1006-1008 South 4th St. in Clinton unexpectedly collapsed, according to a news release.

The building, owned by the city, was posted against trespass and secured against unlawful entry, but it is possible unknown persons may have illegally entered the building, the release says.

City officials are assessing the safety of the remaining portions of the building. At this time, the city has no reason to believe anyone is in the building and a search of the debris will be commenced as soon as possible, according to the release.

The southbound westerly lane and a half will be closed to traffic until further notice. Once rubble is cleared from the street and traffic can safely navigate, the easterly lane of South 4th Street will be reopened to traffic.

The city was forced to acquire the building by court order in September of 2021 because the prior owners had allowed it to fall into disrepair.

The city planned to demolish the building, but because of the large expense of demolition and the lack of available tax dollars, the city applied for and was awarded a $500,000 EPA Brownfields Cleanup Grant in June of 2023. The city has begun the federal process to work on remediating and demolishing the structure.