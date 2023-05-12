Our Local 4 News crew, along with other people in the area, were surprised by an unoccupied car that crashed shortly before 2 p.m. Friday in the area of 23rd and Grant streets near Hardee’s in Bettendorf.

The car barreled down the hill on 23rd Street, hit utility wires, then flew up in the air and landed on a transformer box.

(photo by Andy McCray)

Our crew and several people who gathered near the crashed Toyota were perplexed to see no one inside the vehicle.

Local 4 News spoke to the shaken woman who owns the car. She said the brakes went out and she managed to roll out of the car before the crash.

She suffered minor injuries and did not want to be transported from the scene, Bettendorf Police said.

.