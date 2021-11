Firefighters responded to an unoccupied building Sunday afternoon in Davenport.

The blaze happened before 4 p.m. near Fillmore and West 4th streets.

The Davenport fire chief told Local 4 News a fire started near train tracks, spread through some brush and down to the building, which then caught fire.

No one was injured.

Crews don’t know the cause of the fire, but they believe the wind helped fire spread from the tracks, to the brush and then to the building.