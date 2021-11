Unofficial Scott County election results show Davenport Mayor Mike Matson has been re-elected.

Matson received 6,860, or 77.49% of the vote, while candidate Athena Gilbraith received 1,933 votes, or 21.83% of the vote. There were 60 write-in votes, for 8,853 ballots cast in 32 of 32 precincts.