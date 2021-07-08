Unplug this weekend with Rock Island Parks

Rock Island Parks and Recreation is encouraging the community to unplug from their electronic devices and enjoy a day in the park for Unplug Illinois Day.

Saturday, July 10 has been designated as Unplug Illinois Day by the Illinois Park and Recreation Association to get people to unplug, play and engage with one another through experiences at local parks and recreation areas.

Locally, Rock Island Parks and Recreation will place Unplug Illinois signs at the nine parks found using these clues. After unplugging at the park, take a photo with the sign and tag “Rock Island Parks and Recreation” on social media. For each tagged post, you’ll be entered into a drawing for a prize.

“Our community is fortunate to have so many parks and opportunities to recreate,” says John Gripp, Director of Rock Island Parks and Recreation. “Whether you get some exercise on our trails, picnic in a park, play on a playground, ride the waterslides at Whitewater Junction, or enjoy a round of golf, we just urge everyone to unplug, get out and get some fresh air and exercise and feel renewed.”

To learn more about Unplug Illinois or find out about other special events, visit this website.