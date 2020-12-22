‘Unruly person’ report leads to arrest of armed gang member at hotel

A convicted felon and documented gang member was behind bars Tuesday after Moline police responded to a report of an unruly person.

Police arrived shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday to the Stoney Creek Hotel on the 100 block of 18th Street to find 20-year-old David Torres III, of Moline, on the third floor.

Torres admitted to having a firearm, which officers determined to be stolen. Torres, a convicted felon and documented gang member, also had 280 grams of cannabis and a small amount of crack cocaine on his person.

Torres was being held Wednesday in Rock Island County Jail on $100,000 bond to face felony charges of armed violence, a cannabis charge, unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

A preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. Dec. 29 in Rock Island County Court, court records say.