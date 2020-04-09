“Unsettling,” Davenport neighbor describes seeing dead body across the street

A Davenport neighbor tells Local 4 what he saw as police investigate a homicide.

Local 4 News was first on the scene just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

Police responded to the 900 block of Marquette Street.

They found 40-year-old Jabari Scurlock of Racine, Wisconsin lying on a side-walk, with life-threatening injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael Hernandez lives across the street, and describes to Local 4 what he experienced.

“That was one of the craziest things to have happened to me in my personal life,” says Hernandez. “Where I’m talking to a police officer about an incident near my home. And I don’t realize I can see the body because the post here on my porch was in my eyesight of where the person was laying on the ground. And so as I’m talking to the officer, it’s in my eyesight… And literally 50 feet away from where I live, that’s a little unsettling.”