Upcoming awards luncheon to honor accomplishments of professional women in the Quad Cities

The Athena Awards Luncheon is coming up to celebrate Quad City women and their accomplishments.

Each year, Women Lead Change Quad Cities recognizes the accomplishments and contributions of women in the community. The Athena Leadership Award is presented to women who are honored for excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional leadership excellence and leadership skills.

This year’s Athena Awards Luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. Tickets for the event can be purchased here until Wednesday, January 29.

2020 Athena Awards nominees:

2020 Male Champion of Change Award honoree:

James Von Maur – President and CEO of Von Maur

In order to be nominated for an Athena Award, candidates must meet the following criteria: