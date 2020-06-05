Upcoming I-74 bridge construction road closures in Moline

New road closures have been announced for the City of Moline in relation to continued construction on the new I-74 bridge.

During this time, contractors will be placing steel beams to construct the overpass bridges and retaining walls, as well as removing existing structures.

Weather permitting, 19th Street will be closed between 7th Avenue and 12th Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. Friday, June 5 until 5 a.m. Saturday, June 6.

This closure will impact the new eastbound I-74 detour route.

Motorists exiting eastbound I-74 at 7th Avenue will continue to turn right at 7th Avenue but will then continue through the 19th Street intersection and turn left on 16th Street.

19th Street will be closed each night for approximately one week, weather permitting.

Motorists are asked to follow this marked detour route during the closure:

A second road closure is scheduled to take effect Monday, June 8.

Weather permitting, 6th Avenue will be closed between 19th Street and 21st Street to facilitate work on I-74. The road will be closed for up to two weeks.

Motorists are asked to follow this marked detour route during the closure:

More information about construction on the new I-74 bridge is available here.