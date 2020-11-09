Upcoming Veterans Day closures in Davenport

The City of Davenport will observe Veterans Day as a holiday Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

River’s Edge will remain open to the public with normal business hours.

CitiBus service will be provided as usual.

The following buildings will be closed to the public:

All City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center

Police department front desk and records office

All library branches (Main, Fairmount and Eastern)

Parks and recreation administrative offices

Vander Veer Conservatory

Compost facility

Garbage, recycling, bulky waste and yard waste will be one day late Wednesday through Friday.

Friday pickup will be on Saturday.

Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule.

More information about City of Davenport news and events is here.