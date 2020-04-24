UPDATE: 2 charged in Thursday night police chase

Davenport Police have released details about the police chase that took place Thursday night.

Around 10 PM, Davenport Police responded to the intersection of East 13th and Judson Streets for a report of shots fired. There they found 9 spent shell casings. Witnesses said the suspect was wearing a white shirt.

A short time later in the 1400 block of Arlington Avenue, police located a silver Mitsubishi Gallant with 4 people inside, one of which matched the description of the suspect. When police attempted to stop the vehicle in the 1100 block of Pershing Avenue, the car sped off.

During the police pursuit, the car ran through several stop signs and red lights, traveling at speeds well above the speed limit. Eventually, the car crashed into a traffic control device housing at the intersection of Division and West Locust Streets.

The car was able to continue until it stopped at the intersection of 5th and Division Streets. The suspect, who was in the back seat, ran from the car and was caught by police after a foot chase.

Police searched a blue bag the suspect, identified as Shane Brandon Norton, had in his possession. They found:

6 clear plastic bags that contained various amount of methamphetamine

2 clear plastic bags of various amount of heroin

8 tablets of a prescription muscle relaxant in a clear plastic bag

8 tablets of a prescription anti-anxiety drug in a clear plastic bag

a scale with drug residue on the face

50 gram calibration weight

a large quantity of empty clear plastic bags

The driver, identified as Anastasia Marie Peters, had a suspended driver’s license and no proof of insurance.

Norton, 40, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance violation, unlawful possession of prescription drug, and interference of official acts.

Peters, 22, was charged with eluding police.

Both suspects were cited and released to appear in court.

No gun was recovered, but police are still investigating the incident.

Local 4 News was the only crew on the scene and got exclusive video.

Heavy police presence at 6th and Division in Davenport at the end of an apparent car chase. Officers were seen standing on top of squad cars with guns drawn. @Local4NewsWHBF is on the scene pic.twitter.com/7C2M5C13Zh — Jarek Andrzejewski WHBF (@JDJewski) April 24, 2020

Davenport Police tell @Local4NewsWHBF the person taken away in the ambulance had what was described as “minor injuries” pic.twitter.com/9DOEFrdU3K — Jarek Andrzejewski WHBF (@JDJewski) April 24, 2020