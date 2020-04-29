1  of  5
UPDATE: Arrest made in Wednesday morning shooting in Davenport

Local News
Nathan Neil Tyson, 21, of Davenport, Iowa was arrested and charged for a shooting incident in Davenport on April 29, 2020.

UPDATE: Nathan Neil Tyson, 21, of Davenport has been arrested and charged with 2 counts of reckless use of a firearm for the shooting incident that occurred Wednesday morning in Davenport. Tyson is currently being held in the Scott County Jail.

EARLIER UPDATE: Around 9:58 a.m., Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire in the area of Marquette and High Street.

Cartridge cases were found in the 1200 block W High St. and a house in 2000 Marquette St. was damaged in the gunfire, the police said in a press release.

According to the press release, no injuries were reported in the incident that can be described as a disturbance involving several subjects that escalated into shots being fired.

EARLIER: Davenport police responded to a report of gunfire around 10:15 a.m. in 1200 W High St., Davenport.

Two people were detained at the scene and no injury has been reported so far.

