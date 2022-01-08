UPDATE: Crews respond to 3 house fires Friday

Local 4 News first reported two house fires that occurred within 19 minutes of each other Friday morning in Burlington.

On Saturday, the fire department released more information regarding a third blaze that happened Friday evening.

Around 6:13 p.m., crews responded to the 1700 block of Weimer Street for a report of smoke in the attic.

When firefighters arrived four minutes later, they found a single-story home with “light to moderate smoke in the attic from some burning insulation,” a news release says.

All four occupants in the home were able to escape, and no injuries were reported.

Crews determined the fire started in the attic due to an overloaded electrical circuit caused by two space heaters being plugged into a single outlet.

A total of 12 Burlington firefighters initially responded to the call and were assisted by four others from West Burlington on automatic aid until 7:45 p.m., when they cleared the scene.

Battalion Chief Luke Sneller says the home was owned and occupied by Craig Larson and sustained an estimated $10,000 in damages to the structure, as well as $2,500 in damages to its contents.