UPDATE: Early morning shooting sends 1 to the hospital

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: A 16-year-old is in the hospital after being shot early Monday morning.

Police say someone fired shots into a house, hitting the boy several times.

Now, he is in stable condition.

This is a developing story. 

ORIGINAL STORY:

Rock Island, Ill. — An early morning shooting in Rock Island sent 1 person to the hospital Monday morning.

It happened around midnight on Sixth Street.

Their condition is still unknown.

Police are still investigating the incident.

