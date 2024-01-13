While it’s been challenging and slow going because of dangerous weather and hazardous road conditions, crews worked through the night to restore outages, according to a Saturday update from MidAmerican Energy.

A storm-weakened tree collapses on Campbell’s Island.There was no damage to the home. (Sharon Wren, OurQuadCities.com)

“Since the start of this storm yesterday morning, we have restored 94%, or 9,215 customers, in the Quad Cities area. As of 10:00 a.m. Saturday, approximately 540 customers are without service,” the update says.

Fresh crews, including several non-MidAmerican contract line and tree crews that were called in for assistance, are arriving or have already arrived from other areas of the state to respond to outages in the Quad Cities. “With daylight and improving road conditions, we expect to make good progress on many of the outages with hopes of restoring nearly 200 (Saturday morning,)” according to the update.

“We prioritize older outages first and then continue to respond to any new isolated incidents that may occur, keeping in mind that wind gusts around 30 m.p.h. continue in the area. The good news is, compared to last night, the wind is dying down today, hopefully limiting any new outages, but temperatures continue to drop,” the update continues.

“We currently have 100+ crew members on the ground in the Quad Cities focused on restoring outages. They will work as quickly and safely as possible to address any system issues.”

If you see a downed power line, stay far away and call 911 or our emergency line at 1-800-799-4443. Continue to monitor our outage map for updates, and MidAmerican customers can sign up to receive email or text alerts for updates that affect them.