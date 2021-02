An 85-year-old woman from Geneseo who was struggling to get an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine now has one.

Connie Carlson shared her story with Local 4 News on Monday.

She’s one of 9.5 million seniors in the country without internet access.

That’s a problem for people who qualify in Phase 1B to get the shot.

A list of local resources for anyone older than 65 who needs help getting vaccinated is here.