UPDATE: Man shot by Rock Island Police has died; officers involved identified

Notice: This story has been updated with the names of the Rock Island Police Officers involved in the officer involved shooting.

UPDATE: The Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood announced that the man, Kelvin D. Shaw, 37, of Rock Island, who was shot on Saturday night by a Rock Island Police officer has succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Shaw was pronounced brain dead at 1:19pm on Sunday, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, where he was transported on Saturday after being initially treated at UnityPoint in Rock Island. He had remained on life support until Tuesday for organ donation.

An autopsy that was performed in Peoria County on Tuesday determined that Shaw sustained multiple gunshot wounds. No further information is being released at this time.

The case remains under investigation by the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force and the Peoria County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal for review. The investigation is expected to take several weeks as interviews and evidence is gathered and evidence will be sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Laboratory for forensic examination.

Authorities ask the public to allow time for the investigation to be complete. The State’s Attorney will determine any criminal charges once all the facts are gathered. The public will be updated on the status of the investigation as it progresses.

In addition, The Rock Island Police Department released the names of the officers in the officer involved shooting:

Officer Steve Mumma, employed with the Rock Island Police Department since May 2012.

Officer Tyler Evens, employed with the Rock Island Police Department since May 2018.

Both officers remain on administrative leave per department protocol.

EARLIER STORY: Rock Island Police Department Chief of Police Jeffrey VenHuizen requested an investigation into an officer involved shooting that took place in Rock Island on Saturday, April 25. The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force will be handling the incident and no Rock Island Police investigator will be participating in the investigation.

On Saturday, April 25 at 8:36 PM, Rock Island police officers responded to a complaint of a domestic disturbance in progress at an apartment on the 2900 block of 5th Avenue, Rock Island. The caller reported a suspect at that scene had a gun.

Officers surrounded the apartment and attempted to make contact with those inside, but police say a male fled through a window, reportedly armed with a gun. Detective Jon Leach with the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force says, “officers that had surrounded the outside of the apartment encountered the suspect and a confrontation occurred resulting in officers discharging their weapons.” The suspect was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. He has since been transported to OSF Healthcare in Peoria for advanced treatment.

The last known status update of the subject’s condition was critical. A firearm was recovered at the scene by an Illinois State Police Crime Scene investigator.

The Integrity Task Force will conduct an investigation which, once concluded, will be turned over to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal for review. Villarreal will make any decisions regarding criminal charges once the investigation is complete.

There are no further suspects at this time and police say there is no further danger to the public.