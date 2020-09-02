Update on City of Moline’s storm debris cleanup efforts

Nearly a month later, crews from the City of Moline are still cleaning up after the derecho storm hit the Quad Cities back in August.

In an announcement made Tuesday, the City addressed actions residents must take to ensure any remaining storm debris is picked up free of charge.

“As of today, Sept. 2, 2020, the City requests all storm debris from the Aug. 10, 2020, derecho storm be placed at the curb or alley for pickup,” said the City of Moline in the announcement.

Going forward, the City says any new yard waste and/or branches in need of pickup must adhere to regular yard waste collection rules and guidelines.

“City crews recently completed clearing of storm debris from sidewalks and boulevards along our high-traffic routes to ensure the safety of students walking to school with classes now in session,” said the City. “City crews will now be working west to east through the city to finish storm debris pickup. The City appreciates everyone’s patience, as this created an unprecedented number of debris to clean up.”

Once storm cleanup has concluded, the City of Moline says they will revert to the traditional rules for yard waste disposal.

Residents are reminded to tie regular yard waste, brush trimmings or tree limbs into individual bundles. Individual limbs must be no more than 4 feet in length, and no more than 4 inches in diameter. Bundles must be no more than 1 foot in diameter.

The City says yard waste stickers are now required for yard waste and debris.

Yard waste and recycling/trash collection will continue to remain on regular schedule.

More information on regular yard waste collection is here.

For questions, call Public Works at 309-524-2400 or use the GO resident request link.