Update on two Davenport officers who were slashed by knife

The Davenport Police Department tells Local 4 News that the two Davenport police officers who were slashed by a suspect earlier this week are “doing well physically.”

Police say 36-year-old Rick Sullivan is responsible for the injuries.

The incident took place on the morning of June 29 on Cresthill Avenue. Sullivan’s mother told responding officers he threatened to kill her while holding a butter knife and pushed her down. Police found Sullivan in the basement with a large knife, which they say he refused to drop.

When officers tried to take the knife away from Sullivan he pulled another from under a sheet. Police say he then cut two officers.

Sullivan is facing assault on a police officer and domestic abuse charges.

