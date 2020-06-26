UPDATE: One arrested after standoff in Carbon Cliff

UPDATE: The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about a standoff that occurred in Carbon Cliff late Thursday night.

Around 10:30pm, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 900 South 1st Avenue in Carbon Cliff about a report of someone shooting from a residence towards someone else.

The Sheriff’s Office secured the area and with the help of the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service Team ordered the people in the residence to exit.

Shortly after, a 28-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman left came out of the residence and were quickly secured.

The 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, no FOID card, and aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was taken to the Rock Island County Jail.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News was the first and only station at the scene of a standoff in Carbon Cliff late Thursday evening.

The call came in just after 11 p.m.

A SWAT team responded to 10th St. and First Ave. South, right by the East Moline Feed & Pet Supply building.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky says the entire area was surrounded by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department.

Two suspects were taken into custody.

The parent of one of the suspects told Local 4’s Ryan Risky that a shotgun was fired inside the building where the incident first occurred.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky witnessed the tactical unit coerce occupants out of the building with the use of loudspeakers.

There is no word yet on the cause of the incident or whether there were any injuries.

More information will be provided when available.

BREAKING: A standoff in Carbon Cliff near the East Moline Pet and Food Supply. A tactical unit is on scene and the area is surrounded by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department @Local4NewsWHBF — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) June 26, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.