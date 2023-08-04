PREVIOUSLY: Nearly 40 medium-sized dogs rescued from alleged neglect were in the care of a groomer in Tipton on July 28.

In an air-conditioned facility called The Groom Station, the dogs are getting medical care, including updated vaccinations, and have had baths before they will be available elsewhere for adoption.

Nearly 40 medium-sized dogs were rescued from alleged neglect in Tipton. (OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) worked with partners to build temporary housing for the dogs rescued from alleged neglect.

The recuse happened near Tipton, and the ARL was called after the dogs were found in cages indoors in unsanitary conditions and without fresh air or air conditioning.