DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police say the two men found dead Monday night in a Davenport pool died when one jumped in to save the other.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said that appears to be what happened based on surveillance video that caught the incident.

The two men were identified as Mark Anderson, 60, of Eldridge, Iowa and Kenneth Anderson, 57, of Bellevue, Iowa.

Preliminary investigation indicated that both died of an accidental drowning.