UPDATE: UnityPoint Health – Trinity elevates visitor restriction

To further protect their patients and health care workers during the global outbreak of COVID-19, UnityPoint Health – Trinity is elevating its current visitor restrictions until further notice.

The following changes to their current restrictions are effective immediately at all hospital and inpatient locations of UnityPoint Health – Trinity:

Visitors are not allowed, except:

One parent or legal guardian for patients under 18 years of age

One life partner for birth of a child

One family member for end-of-life care

These restrictions will be in place until the transmission of COVID-19 is no longer a threat to patients, staff and the community.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity says the decision to elevate restrictions was “difficult and made only after careful consideration” as they witness actions taken by the government, schools, churches and other venues to restrict gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The health system notes that, in all cases, “a visitor will only be allowed if they do not have symptoms of respiratory infection” — including a fever, runny nose, cough and shortness of breath.

Visitors allowed must stay in the patient’s room during their visit. Once the visitor leaves the patient room, they must leave the hospital.

Visitors will not be allowed for patients with a pending or positive COVID-19 test.

In addition, Trinity hospitals will continue to limit public entryways to further protect patients and the community.

“We understand these changes may impose an inconvenience to families, but they are important steps to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible. The health risks from cold and flu remain high,” said UnityPoint Health – Trinity. “Limiting visitors to our hospitalized patients will keep them safe while in our care. While the number of cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are still low in our state and region, these restrictions will also serve as a preventative measure for the virus.”

For more ways to protect against the spread of COVID-19, and for the latest updates and guidance, visit the following websites:

Centers for Disease Control

Illinois Department of Public Health

Iowa Department of Public Health

More information is also available by calling the Illinois COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or the Iowa COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-362-2736.