UPDATE: Victim, suspect in Davenport homicide identified

UPDATE: Davenport Police have released the identity of the victim and suspect, as well more details, in the homicide that occurred on Tuesday.

Around 4:30 p.m., police responded to 2645 Central Park Avenue in reference to a suspicious death.

Officers located the victim, Dianne Rupp, 77, of Davenport, dead inside apartment #1.

Her son, Andrew Rupp, 53, of Davenport, was initially arrested and charged with interference with official acts and possession of a controlled substance.

As police continued to investigate the incident, they also charged Andrew Rupp with first degree murder. He is in custody at the Scott County Jail.

EARLIER UPDATE: Davenport police have confirmed with Local 4 News that a homicide took place at an apartment on the 2600 block of West Central Park Avenue, Davenport on Tuesday evening.

A friend who asked to remain anonymous told Local 4 News he called for a welfare check on the woman who lives in the apartment with a relative. She owns the Mama Bahama’s Tees & Sweats store in NorthPark Mall, the friend said.

ORIGINAL: A heavy police presence in response to a woman who may have been injured continued Tuesday evening at an apartment on the 2600 block of West Central Park Avenue, Davenport.

Davenport police responded to the site shortly after 5 p.m. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, also arrived shortly after 5 p.m. and saw a fire engine leaving the area.

Police transported at least one person in a squad car.

Detectives are in the apartment. Several people on the scene were crying and hugging each other outside.

Police asked people to stay away from the scene and on the other side of the crime-scene tape that has been put up in the area.