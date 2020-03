Yesterday, Local 4 News told you about a woman whose car and wedding dress were stolen in Davenport.

Today, Davenport Police confirmed the car has been recovered.

Someone who saw the story yesterday called the police about a vehicle matching the description of the one that was stolen.

Police were able to find the car, and Kylee Howell — the owner — confirmed her dream wedding dress was still in the car.

Her child’s car seat and her kid’s backpack have not been found.