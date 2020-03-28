Updated number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa

There are 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. That brings the total for the state to 298. There have been 4375 negative tests to date.

Locally, Scott County and Muscatine County each registered 3 new additional cases. The three new Scott County cases include 2 adults (18-40 years) and 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), while Muscatine County cases include 1 adult (18-40 years) and 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years). Each county now have a total of 10 cases.

Dubuque County added 4 new cases, 1 middle-age (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), and 1 elderly adult (81+ years), to bring that county’s total to 12. Cedar County had one new case, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), giving the county a total of 6.

Clinton County and Des Moines County did not have any new cases reported and still remain at 1 positive case each.

For the latest information about COVID-19 in Iowa, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health website.