Updated QC trick-or-treating times

Ghosts and goblins – heroes and villains – monsters and mermaids will soon be ringing your doorbell in a quest for spooky sweets. Here is an updated list of area trick-or-treating times:

πŸŽƒ Aledo: October 31 – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Andalusia: October 30 – 5:30-8:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Cambridge: October 31 – 5:00-7:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Carbon Cliff: October 31 – 5:00-7:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Coal Valley: October 31 – 5:00-8:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Colona: October 31 – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Dixon: October 31 – 5:00-7:30 p.m.

πŸŽƒ East Moline: October 31 – 5:00-8:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Erie: October 31 – 5:00-7:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Galesburg: October 31 – 5:00-8:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Geneseo: October 31 – 4:00-7:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Hillsdale: October 31 – 5:00-7:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Milan: October 31 – 4:30-7:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Moline: October 31 – 5:00-8:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Monmouth: October 31 – 5:30-8:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Orion: October 31 – 4:00-7:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Port Byron: October 31 – 5:00-8:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Rock Falls: October 31 – 4:30-7:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Rock Island: October 31 – 5:00-8:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Savanna: October 31 – 5:00-7:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Silvis: October 31 – 5:00-8:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Sterling: October 31 – 4:30-7:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Viola: October 31 – 5:00-7:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Woodhull: October 31 – 6:00-8:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Bettendorf: October 31 – 5:00-7:30 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Blue Grass: October 31 – 4:00-6:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Burlington: October 31 – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Camanche: October 31 – 6:00-8:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Clinton: October 30 – 6:00-8:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Davenport: October 31 – 4:30-7:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ DeWitt: October 31 – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Durant: October 31 – 4:30-6:30 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Eldridge: October 31 – 4:00-7:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ LeClaire: October 31 – 6:00-8:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Maquoketa: October 31 – 5:00-7:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Muscatine: October 31 – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Preston: October 31 – 4:00-6:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Wapello: October 30 – 5:00-7:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ Walcott: October 31 – 5:00-7:00 p.m.

πŸŽƒ West Burlington: October 31 – 5:30-7:30 p.m.