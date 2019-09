A campground is offering better amenities thanks to a federal grant.

Jan Helms oversees Citizens Lake Campground in Monmouth.

She says new RV’s need 50-amp service for power and plumbing.

That meant the campground needed an upgrade.

It came from a $400,000 federal grant and contributions from the community.

“Before we were a campground with 20 spots, half of them with a full hookup, and not a lot to offer. Now, we’ve got 30 spots,” says Helms. “Full hookups for everyone.”