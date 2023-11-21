Western Illinois University (WIU) is partnering with Corn Belt Ports (CBP) to establish a new regional office for the Upper Mississippi River Ports at the WIU-Quad Cities Campus. This collaboration is a significant step toward creating sustainability, enhancing transportation logistics and driving community and economic development throughout the Quad Cities region.

(Western Illinois University)

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Corn Belt Ports in advancing environmental responsibility, optimizing transportation logistics and fostering community and economic growth throughout the expansive CBP region,” said WIU Institute for Environmental Studies Director Roger Viadero. “The placement of the CBP office at WIU’s Quad Cities campus exemplifies our joint efforts to dismantle obstacles to collaboration. This marks a triumph for WIU, benefiting its students, faculty and the Quad Cities community.”

This new regional office will support the sustainable, multi-purpose use of the Upper Mississippi River. Their goal is to protect the integrity of the region’s supply chain while making climate-informed adjustments to existing water resources infrastructure.

WIU and CBP hope to create a regional, port-based economic development cluster that stimulates economic growth, job creation and innovation within the region. They’re committed to responsible environmental practices and preserving natural resources, ensuring the region’s waterways remain unspoiled and thriving.

This partnership will give WIU Environmental Science Ph.D. students enhanced resources for completing their research and degrees while contributing to environmental improvement for the public.

“This new partnership of proximity establishes a strategic physical location that promotes river commerce activity, and also deepens connections between Corn Belt Ports with WIU faculty and students in environmental science, economic development and supply chain management programs,” said Vice President for Quad Cities Campus Operations Kristi Mindrup.

For more information on the partnership between WIU and CBP, click here.