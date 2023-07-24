Across the nation, UPS union workers may go on strike next week if a new deal is not agreed upon by the deadline.

Union workers with UPS want better pay and better working conditions. UPS union workers have been holding rallies and practice pickets across the country in preparation for a potential strike. If a deal is not done by the end of the day on July 31st, many local and small businesses may feel the impact. According to Susan Lammers, Professor at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, other companies such as FedEx and DHL will have to carry the load that UPS is leaving behind, which will cause price increases on packaging service. She also believes that since there will be a potential in price increases, many consumers will perform the alternative, in going to businesses to purchase products in person. She is also optimistic that a deal will be done for the workers before the deadline next week.

However, prices may still rise. If UPS agrees to a deal for more pay to their union workers, it will create a domino effect with other shipping companies, essentially creating a chain reaction of raising pay, which will then hit the consumer with higher shipping prices.

Many small businesses that use UPS for their everyday business operations will feel the effects of the potential strike as well. District Drugs in Rock Island is one of the businesses that uses UPS on an everyday basis. Owner of District Drugs, Jim Perry says that the news of the potential strike is concerning, and District Drugs will be looking to alternatives to make sure their customers will receive their products no matter what. If District Drugs does choose an alternative package shipping option, they could be paying more for the same service, because of the strike that can potentially take place.

The UPS union workers will meet with UPS to discuss the new deal starting on Tuesday.