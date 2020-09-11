Urbandale police seek public help to find missing man with Davenport ties

Josh Roldan is missing, and may be in the Quad-City area.

The Urbandale Police Department seeks help finding a missing man who has Davenport connections.

Josh Roldan, 27, also known as Josh Boyer, was reported missing Sept. 2, according to a news release. He is described as Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with “let’s day drink” in green writing, and tan shorts.

Urbandale police are concerned for Roldan’s safety because of untreated health conditions.

Because Roldan has family and friends in the Davenport area, police say he may be in the Quad-City area.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, or believes they have seen Josh after Sept. 2, police ask they contact Urbandale Police Detective Don Vestal at 515-331-6815 or by email at dvestal@urbandale.org.