This weekend, 150 riders from across the Midwest ages younger than 5 years to 50+, are expected for the USA BMX sanctioned races this weekend at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport.

Sunday’s race is the first Iowa State Qualifier of the year. Spectators are encouraged to come and watch this sporting event with free admission.

The Quad Cities is the only place in the world that has cement flat track BMX racing, according to a Thursday release from Visit Quad Cities. After operating inside the QCCA Expo Center in December and early January, Mississippi Valley BMX has now moved to the Fair Center building at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. Mississippi Valley BMX operates weekly BMX racing for a limited time at the Fairgrounds on the seasonal 600-foot indoor BMX track with different style jumps.

Race director Paul DePauw says, “We are keeping flat track BMX alive. This was a popular style of racing 40 years ago. We have been doing this throw-back style of racing in the QC for the past 11 years. It has been a good introduction of BMX racing for kids, and many have started racing this way. It’s also a great indoor activity in the winter.”

Weekend Schedule: