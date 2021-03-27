UScellular announces 3 winners in Boys & Girls Club art competition

UScellular has announced the three winners of its second annual Black History Month Art Contest with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.

For the first time, public voting for the finalists’ art was available online. The winning artists were awarded gift cards:

Myonnah Taylor, age 9 and a Davenport fourth-grader, received $250 for first place on a Mae Jemison drawing (shown.)

age 9 and a Davenport fourth-grader, received $250 for first place on a Mae Jemison drawing (shown.) Tamyra Bates , 18, a Davenport senior, was awarded $150 for second place on a Martin Luther King Jr. artwork.

, 18, a Davenport senior, was awarded $150 for second place on a Martin Luther King Jr. artwork. Kayden Seth Ozmon, 14, an eighth-grader from Davenport, picked up $100 for third place on a Shaquille O’Neal creation.

“It was amazing to see the creativity and wide range of inspirations the Club members used to create their art this year,” said Matt Kasper, UScellular’s director of sales for east Iowa. “We extend our congratulations to the winners and all the finalists in this year’s contest. We’re thrilled to be able to team with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley to celebrate Black History Month and the diversity in our community and the country.”

In January, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley members created artwork in recognition of influential Black people from around the globe that include historical figures, world leaders, athletes and celebrities.

The 10 finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Voting was available online throughout February.

“We are proud to partner with UScellular on this meaningful and relevant program, and we are grateful for the opportunity to have our members showcase some of their talents to the community,” Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley Executive Director Torri Smith said. “Black History Month is about honoring the history and achievements of Black Americans and to reflect on the centuries of struggle that have brought us to present day. This is a time of hope and redemption in American history.”

In 2021, UScellular hosted Black History Month Art Contests with 28 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. The individual contests are funded and supported by the company’s Network of Black Associates, an Associate Resource Group dedicated to creating a diverse company culture that attracts, develops and retains Black associates.