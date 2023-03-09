UScellular has announced the three winners of its fourth annual Black History Month Art Contest with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley on Wednesday night at the Davenport Club, according to a news release.

The winning artists, all of Davenport, were awarded gift cards:

Laila Newman, 12, received $250 for first place on the Mae Jemison artwork.

Michael Oliver, 7, earned $150 for second place on the George Washington Carver creation.

Gloria Fagla, 8, picked up $100 for third place on the Katherine Johnson piece.

Laila Newman (left center), Michael Oliver (center) and Gloria Fagla (right center) are the three winners in the UScellular Black History Month Art Contest with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.

In recognition of influential Black STEM icons, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley members were encouraged to create original pieces of artwork of important historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators who have made vital contributions to the world of STEM.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley representatives selected the 10 finalists based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression.