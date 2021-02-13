UScellular donates $13,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley

UScellular has donated $13,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.

As part of UScellular’s Give with US holiday trade-in campaign, the company pledged $5 to Boys & Girls Clubs for every device that was traded in during December, up to $100,000, a news release says. In addition to receiving credit for their trade-in, customers were able to support a Boys & Girls Club in their region.

With customers eclipsing 20,000 total trade-ins, UScellular donated the full $100,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The donation was dispersed directly to nine Clubs in UScellular’s service regions to support the most immediate needs of youth in those areas. The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Corridor in Cedar Rapids also received $13,000.