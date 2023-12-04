A local nonprofit organization that works with kids recently received thousands of dollars’ worth of sporting equipment from a national cell phone company.

Through its “Gift of Connection” program, UScellular donated $5,000 in assorted sports equipment to HAVlife Quad Cities to support their mission of preventing lost potential through athletics. The donation included gymnastics mats, footballs, football pants, junior golf club sets, range targets and boxing equipment. HAVlife works to empower kids ages 10-15 through art, music and athletics. UScellular is celebrating their 40th anniversary by donating to 40 nonprofit organizations across the country.

(Lukas Partners)

“HAVlife Quad Cities does so much for the community, so we want to help them deliver the much-needed support they provide with a donation of sports equipment,” said Macey Bergman, UScellular’s retail store manager in Moline. “At UScellular, we strive to unleash the power of our communities and are excited to help connect people to what matters most this holiday season.”

“UScellular’s ‘Gift of Connection’ will assist hundreds of area youth. You can’t play if don’t have the equipment,” said Kimberly Guy, president of the HAVlife Foundation. “This equipment will be used over many years and allows young students to pursue their passion while preventing lost potential. That is what HAVlife is all about.”

For more information on HAVlife, click here.