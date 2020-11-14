UScellular helps five Quad-City youth organizations

Five Quad-City youth organizations have received $3,062.25 combined through UScellular’s Community Connections, a news release says.

Nebraska Gold 309 of Colona – $1,000 for softball tournament entry fees.

Texas Glory 03 Red of East Moline and Hampton – $1,000 toward softball tournament entry fees and equipment.

QC Angels 10U Blue of Milan – $547 for new softball uniforms.

QC Cannons 12U of Milan – $264.25 toward baseball expenses.

Davenport Central High School Marching Band – $251 for 2022 London New Year’s Day Parade trip fundraiser.

For the sixth year in a row, youth-focused organizations can earn up to $1,000 through UScellular’s Community Connections program – all online. Whether it’s a Little League baseball team, high school debate club, marching band, youth cheer squad or a variety of other groups, organizers can sign up their group at uscellular.com/communityconnections to earn sponsorship support.

Once registered, local nonprofit academic and athletic groups that represent youth up to 12th grade have 14 days to rally friends, families and supporters to complete online activities that include short surveys, watching videos and/or following UScellular on its social channels.