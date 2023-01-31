To help provide equitable learning access and opportunities and keep local youth connected, UScellular has donated 100 wireless hot spots and two years of service to YWCA Clinton. This donation is worth $112,600 as part of the company’s After School Access Project.

Currently, more than 40 million people in the United States lack reliable access to high-speed internet. This leads to an issue known as the “homework gap” among youth who lack proper internet access. UScellular’s After School Access Project provides free mobile hot spots and service to nonprofits that support youth after the school day has ended and provides safe internet access for homework and education.

“The success of students in the communities we serve is very important to us at UScellular,” said Josh Olbricht, UScellular’s director of sales and operations for east Iowa. “Connecting people and communities is our mission, and the After School Access Project is just one way that we’re helping ensure students have the reliable access they need to grow and pursue their dreams.”

Through the After School Access Project, UScellular has pledged to donate up to $13 million in hot spots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet in its markets. To date, the company has donated more than 9,300 hot spots, a value of $10.5 million, to its communities through this initiative. Eligible 501c3 nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply here.

This year, UScellular has donated 1,220 hot spots worth nearly $1.4 million to Iowa nonprofit organizations in Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Hampton, Sioux City and Waterloo.

Hot spots are stand-alone Wi-Fi networks that can connect several devices at once wirelessly and have proven to be a vital tool for youth to access the internet, study and complete homework. The hot spots provided through the After School Access Project connect to UScellular’s network to provide high-speed connectivity for youth.

UScellular is focused on addressing gaps in STEM education and is committed to connecting more than 200,000 of tomorrow’s innovators each year with the resources they need today to help shape future opportunities. Since 2009, UScellular has donated nearly $22.6 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information about the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, visit here.

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States.