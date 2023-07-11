USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack has issued four separate disaster declarations for the state of Illinois for tornadoes and drought that happened during the 2023 Illinois growing season. The USDA reviewed the Loss Assessment Reports and determined there were enough production losses to warrant a natural disaster designation.

These counties have received USDA Disaster Designations. Both primary and contiguous counties are eligible to receive the same assistance.

Designation 1: A tornado that occurred during March 31, 2023:

Primary Counties: Bureau, Clark and Crawford

Contiguous Counties: Coles, Henry, Lawrence, Putnam, Stark, Cumberland, Jasper, Lee, Richland, Whiteside, Edgar, LaSalle and Marshall

Designation Number 2: A tornado that occurred during April 4, 2023:

Primary County: Fulton

Contiguous Counties: Knox, Mason, Schuyler, Warren, McDonough, Peoria and Tazewell

Designation Number 3: Tornados and high winds that occurred during March 31, 2023, through April 5, 2023:

Primary Counties: Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Sangamon

Contiguous Counties: Bureau, Knox, Menard, Stark, Cass, Logan, Montgomery, Warren,

Christian, Macon, Morgan, Whiteside, Henderson and Macoupin

Designation Number 4: Drought

Primary County: Randolph

Contiguous Counties: Jackson, Monroe, Perry, St. Clair and Washington

Hancock, Adams, Calhoun and Pike counties were part of an earlier drought designation as contiguous counties included in a Missouri disaster designation.

“Our Illinois farmers are resilient, facing uncertain weather conditions year after year,” said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. “I want to thank Governor JB Pritzker for working with Secretary Vilsack and the USDA to ensure our farmers have the resources they need to come back after a natural disaster.”

A natural disaster designation from the Secretary lets the USDA Farm Service Agency provide emergency loans to producers who are recovering from natural disasters, including FSA emergency loans. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the Secretarial disaster declaration (Monday, July 10, 2023) to apply for emergency loans. Eligible farmers should contact their local USDA Service Center to ask questions or file claims. Click here to find USDA Service Centers across the state, including contact information.