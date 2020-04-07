Used car dealership donates individual first aid kits to Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is showing their appreciation for the owners of a local used car dealership after being given what they call a “very generous and much appreciated donation.”

Jeff Williams, Bob Murray and Kathy Murray of Greenbriar Motors in Moline donated individual first aid kits for each deputy sheriff at the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

The individual first aid kits, also known as tactical operator response kits, are specific to treating traumatic wounds that deputies at the sheriff’s office may encounter while on the job.

“We greatly appreciate their dedication to help our deputies and the community we serve,” said the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office in a press release on Tuesday.