UT Cares resource room moves online to keep serving students

The UT Cares resource room was started by United Township High School in East Moline four years ago to give students a place to go when they need clothing, hygiene products and other things their family may struggle to afford.

As people experience the financial hardships brought on by the pandemic, the coordinator Jill Sanders-Colgan says the resource is growing and adapting to the needs of students.

“And that’s why we have implemented on our website that kids can go in and use these resources on the website as well. We want to connect with every student as much as possible here,” she said.

The new online forum allows students to request the items they need and can then visit the resource room.

If you are interested in donating to the UT Cares resource room, you can find more information here.