Veteran United Township music teacher Juliet Minard has received the Dr. Annie Webb Blanton Scholarship from The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.

The honor society for women educators promotes excellence in education and personal and professional growth of women educators, according to a Monday news release. By providing graduate scholarships to members, the organization emphasizes leadership development for its more than 52,000 members in 17 countries.

A member of the society’s Illinois Beta Epsilon Chapter, Minard is attending the University of Northern Colorado online, where she is pursuing a doctoral degree in Educational Studies.

She’s in her 24th year of teaching music at United Township High School in East Moline and is taking two online classes a semester, while teaching full-time. Minard is in her last semester of coursework now and will begin writing her dissertation this summer.

“The pandemic granted me the gift of time and the first two years were manageable — this year, I admit has been very challenging,” she said Monday, noting she expects to complete the doctorate in May 2024.

She earned her bachelor’s in music education from Augustana College, and a master’s in music education at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, with a concentration in vocal music.

Pat Graff, International Scholarship Committee Chairperson, announced the recipients following the committee’s recent meeting in Austin, Texas.

“We granted eight Doctoral Scholarships of $10,000 each for the 2023-2024 academic year,” she said in the release. Recipients must have earned a master’s degree, be enrolled in a recognized doctorate program and have been a society member for at least three years to qualify for scholarship consideration.

Since its scholarship program began in 1940, The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International has given 1,194 women educators more than $5.6 million in scholarships. In addition to the international scholarships, many state organizations and local chapters have scholarship funds to assist members pursuing graduate study.

Annie Webb Blanton was the first woman to become the Texas State Superintendent of Public Instruction, in 1918.

The honor organization of key women educators was formed in Austin, Texas, on May 11, 1929, by Dr. Annie Webb Blanton (1870-1945) from a nucleus of 12 founders representing all levels of education — kindergarten through university — from various parts of Texas.

Professor of rural education at the University of Texas, Dr. Blanton was elected president of the Texas State Teachers’ Association in 1916, the first woman to hold the office. Blanton was also the first woman to serve Texas as State Superintendent of Public Instruction, having been elected to that post in 1918.

The Dr. Annie Webb Blanton Scholarship is awarded annually by the society to the highest scoring application.