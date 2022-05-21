A senior at United Township High School has received a scholarship from Mediacom Communications.

Zainab Maiyaki was awarded the $1,000 scholarship as part of Mediacom’s World Class Scholarship program. The scholarship recognizes the East Moline resident for excellence in leadership and academics.

“As a technology company, Mediacom understands how important it is to invest in future leaders like Zainab Maiyaki,” Mediacom Operations Director Beau Hicks said. “I’m proud that our company supports talented local students with scholarship support. We congratulate all graduates in the Class of ‘22, and particularly acknowledge Zainab for her outstanding achievements.”

According to a press release:

This year marks the 21st year Mediacom has funded World Class Scholarships for students who live in areas where the company delivers high-speed broadband and digital video services. Mediacom annually selects 60 graduating seniors who each receive scholarships to support their post-secondary education. Recipients must attend an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or technical school within the United States. Mediacom Communications

