United Township High School will host a community job fair from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, in the UTHS Commons, 1275 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline.

This job fair will involve the partner districts of United Township (East Moline School District, Hampton School District, Carbon Cliff-Barstow School District, Silvis School District, Colona School District, and United Township High School.)

Attendees can learn about current job openings, requirements, how to apply, meet staff members, and have refreshments.

Openings include substitute staff (teachers, custodians, bus drivers and monitors.) cafeteria employees, maintenance and custodial positions, bus drivers, paraprofessionals and more.

For more information, email Kelsey Erickson, kerickson@uths.net